Joost van der Westhuizen to be remembered at memorial service

A public memorial service will be held on Tuesday for the former Springbok scrumhalf Joost van der Westhuizen who passed away on Monday.

The memorial to honour the late captain of the South African Rugby team will be held at the Loftus Versveld , Kirkness Street in Tshwane.

Van der Westhuizen passed away at his home with his loved ones according to the J9 foundation.

He was diagnosed with Amytrophic Lateral Sclerosis a form of Motor Neuron Disease, living for 7 years after being given a 20% chance of living for only 2 years.

“The family remain strong under the circumstances, however are devastated at the loss. This is a great loss to so many around the world and the family would like to extend their greatest gratitude for the love and support shown over this difficult time,” the foundation said on Monday.

On Monday President of SA Rugby Mark Alexander said van der Westhuizen will be remembered as one of the greatest Springboks, not only of his generation but of all time.

TNA Reporter