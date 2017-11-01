Jordaan denies, rape refuses ‘cover-up’ mediation

SAFA President Danny Jordaan who is being accused of rape has denied allegations levelled against him by singer and former ANC MP Jennifer Ferguson.

The Safa boss made the pronunciation through a statement put out by his legal representative on Wednesday following a public outcry on his silence on the matter.

“Dr Jordan’s perceived silence in the face of such serious allegations is because of his empathy with the victims of gender-based violence. Dr Jordaan has however after careful consideration decided to assert his innocence,” reads the statement.

The statement further states that Jordaan will not be engaging or be responding to the media on these allegations by Ferguson.

The singer had suggested a mediation in the matter, however, Jordaan says that mediation she suggested runs a risk that the public might perceive it as a cover-up.

Ferguson accused the Safa boss of rape through a Facebook post last month in the wake of the social media campaign #MeToo that encourages women to disclose their experiences of sexual abuse.

The singer posted the picture of the soccer boss on her Facebook along with the message and subsequently named him on her blog.

“Disclosure after 24 years. I was probably not the only woman raped by this man. I am deeply sorry that I was unable to report it when it happened and I apologise from my heart to any woman or young girl that may have suffered abuse by this man as a result of my colluding in the conspiracy of silence,” she wrote.

Meanwhile, Jordaan’s lawyer statement added that “serious allegations of the kind made by Ferguson can only be ventilated in the court of law.”

The singer has not formally laid charges against Jordaan since making her accusations.