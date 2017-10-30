Joyous album for fans

South Africa’s biggest gospel ensemble, Joyous Celebration, is ready to give gospel fans a memorable show when they record their 22nd album, All for You, in December.

This album comes exactly a year after Heal Our Nation, which was recorded in Dallas, Texas, in collaboration with Bishop TD Jakes last year.

The gospel outfit is rehearsing ahead of the December 9 live recording set for Maropeng Cradle of Humankind, northwest of Johannesburg.

The New Age recently spoke to founder of Joyous Celebration, pastor Jabu Hlongwane and one of the members, Nomthi Sibisi, ahead of the big day in Maropeng.

“I have had an amazing journey with the group since joining Joyous in 2009 following countrywide auditions in 2008. I am blessed to be part of the group and feels connected with my destiny,” Sibisi said.

The Empangeni lady of song has promised fans an out of this world experience.

“We have been rehearsing and preparing for the show for a long time now.

“Fans can expect a new and fresh sounding Joyous Celebration as we have new members who have joined us recently. I also have a song that I have written as part of the album and people will be blown away,” Sibisi said.

Hlongwane said as the title of the album suggests, the upcoming album aims to honour, celebrate and pay tribute to the fans who have kept the band hoping for more than 22 years.

“We are celebrating 22 years and we want to give our fans more than what they expect from us. We are giving our fans the best of us for all the fans who have stuck with us through the years that is why we have titled the album, All for You,” Hlongwane said.

For those coming to witness the live recording, Hlongwane has promised them a dazzling performance as well as stage, sound and production designs.

“We will not only give our fans a great stage performance alone, but we promise them an event with the best of everything from stage to sound to dazzling costumes and production,” he said.

After recording their previous offering in the US, Hlongwane said Maropeng became an obvious choice as they had never recorded in the area known for its rich heritage, adding that the area provides unique activities not only for the group but also for the fans.

“We want our fans to experience the open sky and what the area has to offer in terms of other activities besides music.

The Cradle of Humankind on its own offers a rich history and heritage and we want our fans to experience that.

“These include lifestyle market, discounted tour of Maropeng and lots on offer prior to the start of the show.

“We encourage people to come early and take advantage of everything that the venue offers and then top it off with the Joyous recording,” Hlongwane said.

