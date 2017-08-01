JSE a target of political resentment

South Africa’s main stock index scaled a record high yesterday, underscoring the market’s disconnect from an economy mired in recession, hobbled by damaging rating downgrades and still largely defined by apartheid’s income inequalities.

Skewed ownership patterns have made the JSE, which has been mostly lifted by the offshore earnings of a few companies, a prime target of political resentment in a country where the divisions between haves and have-nots still run largely along racial lines. The all-share index (Alsi) rose 0.85% in early trade yesterday to a new peak of 55 366.74, driven by foreign flows into equities and earnings garnered offshore.

“It is the case that a handful of shares not linked to the South African economy’s fortunes have done well,” Feroz Basa, head of Old Mutual’s Global Emerging Markets Fund said. Only about 35% of the companies listed on the JSE derive all their earnings from South Africa. The benefit is mainly enjoyed by whites and “outsiders” rather than black South Africans given the fact that almost half of the shares on the market are foreign-owned, JSE data says.

Black people, who account for 80% of the population, only hold 23% of the top 100 companies, says the JSE, much of it through the Public Investment Corporation (PIC) which manages the pensions of civil servants. Duma Gqubule, an analyst, yesterday said the JSE’s claim of 23% black ownership was exaggerated. The real figure was less than 2%, he says.

“Black empowerment has been frozen for almost 10 years, with uncertainty around the issue of once empowered always empowered. “The government needs to resolve this issue if we want to see progress on black ownership of JSE-listed companies. The mining industry and the banking sector are holding back (on new charters) because of this confusion over the issue of once empowered always empowered,” he said.

Gqubule said, at the end of December 2014, gross black ownership (before taking into account debt incurred by black shareholders to purchase shares) in the JSE top 40 was R208bn, equivalent to 2.3% of the JSE’s market capitalisation. “There is still a long way to go to achieve the 25% direct ownership target, which obviously refers to net value. Mining companies don’t understand this,” he said.

Dumisani Mpata, Black Management Forum (BMF) deputy president, said the problem was that the country was still sitting with the inequitable distribution of wealth. “When the economy grows over time, it will benefit those controlling a bigger slice. Concentration of wealth is still the major problem,” he said.

Mpata blamed the government for not intervening “in the right way” so blacks could have a major stake. The leader of the EFF, Julius Malema, said at the weekend that there is white dominance and control of the country’s economy. “Today when you remove the ownership by the PIC from the stock exchange, the remaining 90% belongs to white families,” Malema said

– with Reuters bernards@thenewage.co.za