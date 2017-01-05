Jub jub released on parole

Department of Correctional Services has confirmed that Molemo Maarohanye, famously known as ‘JubJub’ has been released on parole on Thursday.

“The Department of Correctional Services can confirm the parole placement of Katlego Molemo Maarohanye and Themba Shabalala as approved by the Correctional Supervision and Parole Boards (CSPBs) of Leeuwkop and Baviaanspoort with effect from 5 January 2017,” said the department.

The Rapper was found guilty and sentenced at the Protea Magistrate’s Court in Soweto to 25 years in prison for killing four children during a drag race in 2012, but reduced to eight years imprisonment.

Maarohanye together with his friend Themba Shabalala have served four years behind bars to date, half of their initial sentencing.

“Both parolees, classified as first time offenders with a positive support system are placed on parole in line with Section 73 of the Correctional Services Act, which determines the minimum periods of sentence that must be served before consideration may be given to possible placement,” added the department.

The department said they will complete the remainder of the sentence in the system of community corrections, whereby they must comply with specific set of conditions and will be subjected to supervision until the sentence expires.

Jub Jub is currently at his home after his release.

"Smile for #Jubby baby loosen up a little bit" –#Jubjub — uSicelo waka Maseko (@Cde_Sicelo_M) January 5, 2017

If JUBJUB doesn't release some fire tracks after his prison time then he's wasting everybody's time, really — Lusanda S (@Mizz_Lucree) January 5, 2017

JubJub is FREE!! — Antenim-9T6 (@Antenim_RahZu) January 5, 2017

–Keitumetsi Motlhale