Judge denies Coffin Assault duo application for leave to appeal judgement

Theo Martins Jackson and Willem Oosthuizen’s, also know as the Coffin Assault duo’s, leave to appeal application has been denied by the North Gauteng High Court in Middelburg, Mpumalanga.

Earlier in the day, Judge Segopotje Mphahlele slapped Jackson with a 14-year prison sentence and Willem Oosthuizen with 11 years.

Back in August, the same court found the duo guilty of kidnapping, attempted murder, assault with intent to inflict grievous bodily harm and intimidation.

A viral video of the two placing farm worker Victor Rethabile Mlotshwa inside a coffin with a snake caused massive outrage.

The two attempted to appeal their sentences with Advocate Wayne Gibbs who was representing Oosthuizen calling the judgement “shockingly inappropriate”.

Gibbs told the court that Mlotshwa had given untruthful testimony by providing the wrong date on which the incident occurred and that he had admitted to stealing copper cables in the infamous video.

Jackson’s legal representative Advocate Org Basson also attempted to paint Mlotshwa as presenting untrustworthy testimony saying his evidence should be re-examined and that another court could come to a different conclusion.

However, the State prosecutor Robert Molokoane rubbished both counsel’s arguments and that the accused had lied under testimony and maintained their innocence.

” They were not willing to accept what they have done including a simple kidnapping.

They must serve two-thirds of the sentence, not one-third,” he said.

Molokoane also said that the evidence presented during the trial was clear and another court was unlikely to rule differently.

Ultimately Judge Mphahlele ruled to dismiss the application.

” In relation to the sentence this morning the court took into account the nature of the offences and duration. This is evident in the sentences imposed. Some running concurrently and some parts were suspended. The appeal has no reasonable prospect of success. The leave to appeal is dismissed,” she said.

After handing down the judgement a round of applause broke out in the chambers, with Mlotshwa’s supporters expressing their joy.

-Siphiwe Mchunu additional reporting by Valerie Robinson.