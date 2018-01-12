Judge to rule on language

JUDGE William Prinsloo is expected to deliver his judgment today on an urgent application by the school governing body (SGB) of Hoërskool Overvaal in Vereeniging to stop the Gauteng department of education from placing pupils who will be taught in English. This after the judge ruled yesterday that the case was urgent.

The application by the school’s SGB seeks to get the court to overturn a decision by the Gauteng education department to force the school to take in an additional 55 pupils at the Afrikaans medium high school which has been accused of turning away non-Afrikaans pupils. But the school has claimed that it is full to capacity and cannot accommodate additional pupils. The department however dismissed claims of the school’s capacity being reached, saying they had evidence which showed that the school had space and that pupils were denied places based on their language preference.

The school also claims that two schools that fall within the feeder zone have the capacity to accommodate the group of pupils. When the case resumed in the North Gauteng High Court yesterday Prinsloo ruled that the matter between the department and the school was urgent. Advocate Albert Lamey representing the school argued that it was in the interest of the 55 pupils that the matter be heard urgently in court. “Any delay is to their detriment,” he said. Lamey said the school was not geared for dual-medium instruction and that if the pupils were admitted, there would be a serious issue with capacity.

“You can’t expect a school with an Afrikaans language policy to admit English pupils and that goes against the Schools Act,” he said.

State advocate Kumbirai Toma argued that the pupils had already been given space at the school, saying that pupils would arrive for classes when schools reopen on Wednesday. He argued that the additional pupils posed no threat to the school as the department had procured furniture and a teacher was available. Replying to the judge’s question, Toma said it would be a difficult situation if the school won the case in three months time. “It’s equally difficult now if pupils are denied access to the school,” he said.

