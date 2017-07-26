Juju sticks to his guns over comments

Before its fourth anniversary celebration, EFF leader Julius Malema has reiterated that if the ANC failed to get rid of President Jacob Zuma, armed struggle would be an alternative.

In a TV interview, Malema dismissed complaints about the statement he made last year that “the opposition will run out of patience very soon and we will remove this government through the barrel of a gun” was an unconstitutional call.

“If the Constitution is not favourable to the revolution, then hard luck, we are going to pursue what we think is correct,” Malema said.

He said the only way to restore law and order in 2019 was to arrest Zuma, something that the EFF would do everything in their power to achieve.

Malema also stood by his controversial “occupying the land” utterances, for which he is facing criminal charges in the Newcastle Magistrate’s Court.

Addressing students at UKZN’s Westville campus during a “programme of action” on Tuesday, Malema also spoke out against wealth inequality in the country.

“The wealth of this country is in the hands of the minority. For as long as the land has not been returned, for as long as the wealth of the country is not shared equally, and for as long as a white minority still enjoy privileges – there will be black and white,” he said.

During his address, which was delayed due to disagreements with university management after it had been alleged that Malema had forced his way onto the university premises to address the crowd, he lambasted the ANC’s presidential hopeful, Vice-President Cyril Ramaphosa.

“Cyril is not black. “He is non-white.

“Everything he has been doing in his entire life has been to please white people,” Malema said.

AKANI MANGENA

