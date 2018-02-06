JusticeForSenzoMeyiwa revisited

The call for justice for murdered Bafana Bafana and Orlando Pirates captain Senzo Meyiwa was revived on social media on Monday following his father’s interview with a local media house.

Samuel Meyiwa reportedly told eNCA that he was receiving death threats for his quest for answers into his son’s death.

Meyiwa was speaking after allegations by a parody Twitter account, under the name @AdvBarryRoux, revealed information around the alleged circumstances of the murder case.

The information caused outrage as the user revealed detailed information, including the names of individuals alleged to have been implicated the soccer star’s death.

“I noticed on social networks everything that happened there [in the house], people who were in the house know everything that happened but they don’t talk, they don’t want to talk,” Meyiwa said.

The information revealed by the twitter account claimed that Senzo was killed by one person among those who were in the house with him, not by robbers as was initially reported.

“Even the one who shot Senzo is known.”

Meyiwa described what was happening with Senzo’s murder case as a disgrace and lambasted the police for not doing enough to search for his son’s killers three years after his death.

Senzo was murdered in October of 2014 at his girlfriend’s house in Vosloorus.

The information disclosed by the twitter account has since gained attention with social media users calling on the police to act.

Watched father of #SenzoMeyiwa on tv last night. Heart breaking stuff! Read the @AdvBarryRoux tweets naming a person he says pulled the trigger! Can’t vouch for that but there were 6 people who witnessed that murder! How could police not crack this in 4 years? @MbalulaFikile — Zwelinzima Vavi (@Zwelinzima1) February 6, 2018

We need to know our justice system isn’t corrupted. This case needs to be solved before we vote in 2019.

#JusticeForSenzoMeyiwa — Londa Pacman Zondi (@zondi08) February 6, 2018

Enough is enough football fans we stand in solidarity with Senzo’s family. #JusticeForSenzoMeyiwa — Kekana’s Right Foot (@FootyJulius) February 6, 2018

-TNA Reporter