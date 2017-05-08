JZ accepts Jansen’s resignation

President Jacob Zuma accepted the resignation of Mabel Jansen as a judge of the Gauteng High Court Division, with immediate effect.

Jansen was on special leave following racist comments she made on social media in 2015, which gave rise to a complaint to the Judicial Service Commission (JSC).

Among these was that 99% of the criminal cases she heard were “of black fathers, uncles and brothers raping children as young as five years old”.

The Presidency spokesperson, Bongani Ngqulunga, said the president had thanked justice Jansen for her service and wished her well for her future endeavours.

Meanwhile, the Law Society of South Africa has also encouraged the JSC to continue interrogating any potential judge on any history of racist tendencies.

The society said the recent revelations at the JSC interviews about alleged institutional racism in some of our courts were also noted. It said should any of these allegations be based on any semblance of fact, it was also condemned unconditionally.

The Progressive Professionals Forum (PPF) said the resignation of Jansen confirmed just how untransformed the judiciary still was. PPF chairperson Tembakazi Mnyaka said it wished to restate its views that racism in South Africa was still structurally and systematically embedded and rooted, sadly, in the judiciary and should be addressed without delay.

“We are calling on all South Africans in general and professionals in particular to fight racism everywhere as and when it raises its ugly head.”

Jansen was placed on special leave following a social media storm after journalist Gillian Schutte posted excerpts of written exchanges with the judge about the prevalence of rape in “black culture”.

The posts included comments by Jansen, such as: “In their culture a woman is there to pleasure them. “Period.

It is seen as an absolute right and a woman’s consent is not required,” as well as “I still have to meet a black girl who was not raped at about 12 (years).

I am dead serious.” Justice and Correctional Service spokesperson Mthunzi Mhaga said the JSC was busy processing the complaint when Jansen tendered her resignation. – 701270

