Karabo Mokoena’s alleged killer charged with murder and defeating ends of Justice

The alleged killer of 22-year-old Karabo Mokoena made his first appearance at the Johannesburg Central Magistrates Court on Friday.

27-year-old Sandile Mantsoe will be facing two charges, one count of premeditated murder and one count of defeating the ends of Justice.

Magistrate Labuschagne stated that these were serious offenses and told Mantsoe, “should you be convicted of these charges, you will be facing life imprisonment” In that moment the suspects visible reaction showed how he had just realized the gravity of the situation.

A large presence of gender activist groups, family members and friends showed up to support the Mokoena family through this difficult time.

EFF members were also present in court wearing their regalia which Magistrate Labuschagne banned in his courtroom and caused an uproar which resulted in the Magistrate calling for a five minute adjournment.

The family looked shell shocked throughout the proceedings and asked for space and time to mourn. Karabo Mokoena’s uncle, Tshepo Mokoena stated that the family was still struggling to come to terms with what has happened.

Tshepo Mokoena confirmed that reports stating that Sandile Mantsoe’s family helped him hide the body could be true, “there is CCTV footage of Mantsoe’s family members walking out the apartment carrying linen etc,” Mokoena said.

Mantsoe was allegedly in a relationship with Karabo Mokoena for 7 months and worked as a forex trader. He was reportedly wanted for the alleged robbery of 2.5 million through forex.

Sandile Mantsoe will remain in custody at the Norwood Prison and is expected to make his next appearance for his formal bail application on the 24th of May where the state plans to oppose his bail.

-Canny Maphanga