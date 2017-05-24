Karabo Mokoena’s alleged killer in court

The alleged killer of 22-year-old Karabo Mokoena is due to appear at the Johannesburg Central Magistrates Court for his bail application.

Sandile Mantsoe, 27, is facing two charges, one count of premeditated murder and one count of defeating the ends of Justice.

Mokoena’s burnt body was found in a veld in Lyndhurst, Johannesburg on April 29. She was reported missing the day before.

During his first appearance, Magistrate Labuschagne stated that these were serious offenses and told Mantsoe, “should you be convicted of these charges, you will be facing life imprisonment” In that moment the suspects visible reaction showed how he had just realized the gravity of the situation.

A large presence of gender activist groups, family members and friends showed up to support the Mokoena family through this difficult time.

EFF members were also present in court wearing their regalia which Magistrate Labuschagne banned in his courtroom and caused an uproar which resulted in the Magistrate calling for a five minute adjournment.

The family looked shell shocked throughout the proceedings and asked for space and time to mourn. Karabo Mokoena’s uncle, Tshepo Mokoena stated that the family was still struggling to come to terms with what has happened.

Tshepo Mokoena confirmed that reports stating that Mantsoe’s family helped him hide the body could be true, “there is CCTV footage of Mantsoe’s family members walking out the apartment carrying linen etc,” Mokoena said.

Mantsoe was allegedly in a relationship with Mokoena for 7 months and worked as a forex trader. He was reportedly wanted for the alleged robbery of 2.5 million through forex.

-TNA Reporter