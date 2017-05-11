KaraboMokoena killed by her boyfriend

Karabo Mokoena, the woman who has been trending on social media after she was reported missing, was confirmed dead by her father (Tshepo Mokoena) in a Facebook post on Thursday.

According to reports Mokoena went missing on April 28. Friend and family took to social media to post her pictures asking for help to find her.

Karabo Mokoena has been found. Sadly, not alive😢💔

May your beautiful soul rest in eternal peace❤

Ladies! Please be vigilant!!!! 😭😔 pic.twitter.com/jCiuAkribg — T O K O L O H O (@Toko_Ramapepe) May 11, 2017

My friend has been missing since about the 28th April. If you have seen her please let me know 🙏🏽☹️ pic.twitter.com/UQ0kNqfKRb — Steph (@Stephy_Leong) May 9, 2017

However, on Thursday her father confirmed that Karabo was dead and that the boyfriend had confessed of killing and burning her body.

Thank you everyone. Unfortunately, Karabo was murdered and her body burned. The guy has been arrested — Steph (@Stephy_Leong) May 11, 2017

According to Karabo’s friend Stephy Leong the boyfriend has been arrested.

Twitter Reactions on the story

Our boyfriend must make sure that we are protected If things are going to continue like this ai it’s bad. #RIPKarabo — ᴘʀᴏᴍɪsᴇ (@thembisl) May 11, 2017

Why can’t we march 4 Death Sentence to b back in SA before it will be too late..this is an horrible thing a normal man can’t do..#RIPKarabo pic.twitter.com/w9QI2WHZqA — katfracas (@fragasgras) May 11, 2017

On behalf of the men of SA we are deeply grieved by the passing of Karabo. Some pple have no conscience. #RIPKarabo 💔😷 — DID🔺 MUD🔺 TRI🔺NGLE®™ (@Dida_WaAfrika) May 11, 2017

May our good Lord give strength to Karabo’s family🙏🏿. Such beauty gone too soon.. May her soul Rest In Peace🙏🏿 #RIPKarabo #RIPKaraboMokoena pic.twitter.com/K5SS6qfXoJ — Uyanda Mbuli (@UyandaM) May 11, 2017

Its a sad day. My thoughts & prayers are with the family. Bafethu mara why? I hope the justice system won’t fail her family #RIPKarabo — 👑Sanele Gamede👑 (@Gamede_SC) May 11, 2017

It’s scary that you’re lover and partner can kill you #menaretrash #RIPKarabo beautiful girl 😱💔 pic.twitter.com/xThp4beASs — Gwen (@Gwenzitto) May 11, 2017

-TNA Reporter