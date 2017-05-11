#KaraboMokoena killed by her boyfriend

Karabo Mokoena, the woman who has been trending on social media after she was reported missing, was confirmed dead by her father (Tshepo Mokoena) in a Facebook post on Thursday.

According to reports Mokoena went missing on April 28. Friend and family took to social media to post her pictures asking for help to find her.

However, on Thursday her father confirmed that Karabo was dead and that the boyfriend had confessed of killing and burning her body.

According to Karabo’s friend Stephy Leong the boyfriend has been arrested.

