KaraboMokoena’s alleged killer in second bail bid

Karabo Mokoena’s alleged killer Sandile Mantsoe will today return to Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court to make a second bid for bail.

Last month the court denied Mantsoe bail citing a need for further investigations into the case.

During Mantsoe’s first bail application the investigating officer in the case gave dramatic testimony stating that Mantsoe needed to kill Mokoena because he wanted to destroy “a jinx” which had followed him after the couple broke up.

The officer also said there was no evidence that Mokoena was suicidal but there was evidence that Mantsoe had abused her prior to her murder.

Mantsoe was allegedly in a relationship with Karabo Mokoena for 7 months and worked as a forex trader. He was reportedly wanted for the alleged robbery of R2.5 million through forex.

Karabo’s death in May sparked outrage across the country and on social media, causing the hashtag #MenAreTrash to go viral.

Mokoena, 22, went missing on April 28 and her badly burnt remains were eventually found in Lyndhurst, Johannesburg.

-TNA Reporter