Kat Von D unveils new eyeshadow palette and lipstick shades

The tattoo artist, TV personality and entrepreneur has added a new “Pastel Goth” palette and 25 new lipstick shades to her makeup line.

Having teased the packaging several weeks ago, on December 29 Kat Von D used Instagram to finally reveal the colors in the brand’s new Pastel Goth eyeshadow palette: a selection of eight-highly pigmented matte shades.

In a later post, the artist used her personal account to showcase more additions to the collection: 25 lipstick shades in colors ranging from sea green and stone grey to more classic pinks.

The Pastel Goth palette will be launching on Sephora.com on January 10, 2017, and will be priced at US$38, while the lipsticks have a variety of launch dates.

See more at www.katvondbeauty.com.

-Relaxnews