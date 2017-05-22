Katy Perry hits back at ‘bullies’ with new track

Pop star Katy Perry said her new single ‘Swish Swish’ is an anthem for people who are being bullied.

The song, which features Nicki Minaj, is widely believed to be about Katy’s nemesis Taylor Swift, who wrote ‘Bad Blood’ about their feud.

Although Katy did not confirm the Taylor connection, she admitted it is a retort to bullies.

“I think it’s a great anthem for people to use whenever someone’s trying to hold you down or bully you. That’s kind of what this record is about, it’s just like a 360-degree liberation,” Katy, 32, told chat show host Jimmy Fallon.

“‘Chained to the Rhythm’ was a political liberation, ‘Bon Appetit’ was a sexual liberation, and now ‘Swish’ represents the liberation from all the negative that doesn’t serve you.”

-This article first appeared on Times of India