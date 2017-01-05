Keaton gets focused in McDonald’s biopic ‘The Founder’

Who was behind global fast food chain McDonald’s sibling restauranteurs Richard and Maurice McDonald, surely? Public opinion may change following the release of “The Founder,” starring Michael Keaton as franchise businessman Ray Kroc.

Heading for general release in the USA and Canada from January 20 following a limited release in early December 2016, Keaton’s strong performance in “The Founder” is one of the reasons it’s enjoyed a good critical reception.

It may not be apparent on the evidence of this latest trailer, but the film actually came under fire from some quarters for being too lenient on the McDonald’s entrepreneur and his business practices.

-Relaxnews