Kekana confident Sundowns will bounce back

Despiting facing difficulties in their previous matches, Mamelodi Sundowns captain Hlompho Kekana is confident that the club will bounce back from their poor performances that saw them lose three consecutive games.

The Brazilians were defeated by Kaizer Chiefs, Amazulu in the league before they were knocked out of the Telkom Knockout by Chippa United on Sunday.

“It is always challenging to lose, especially for a team like Sundowns,” Kekana said.

“But at the same time, a team like Mamelodi Sundowns is full of internationals. They know their responsibilities on the team.

“We have to make sure that we represent the team well. We have a responsibility to ensure that the team is always on top for the benefit of everyone. I am quite confident, that with the internationals we have here, we will bounce back,” added Kekana.

However, the African Champions have injury concerns over a number of players who could be missing in their crucial match against Orlando Pirates at the Orlando Stadium.

“Thokozani Sekotlong who was a forced substitute in the Telkom Knockout match against Chippa United is ruled out with a Quad Strain.

“Cuthbert Malajila is five days post operation for the knee injury he suffered, after colliding with Itumeleng Khune in the Kaizer Chiefs Absa Premiership match.

“Botswana international Mogakolodi Ngele is nursing a Quad Strain, while Siyanda Zwane has a Groin Injury. Sibusiso Kumalo out with an ankle injury,” said Sundowns in a statement.

-TNA Reporter