Kelly Khumalo bags two Feather Awards

Superstar singer and actress Kelly Khumalo bagged two awards for best-styled female and fag hag of the year at the 2017 Feather Awards held at the Theatre on the Track Conference on Thursday.

During her acceptance of the second award which she was a bit shaken about, Khumalo shared a moving speech about the LGBT community, thanking all her LGBTI friends for always supporting her.

Best styled Female of the year winner ❤️ this would not be possible without my very own Coco @tsotetsikl thank you for all your efforts in making sure I look my best❤️ A post shared by Kelly Khumalo (@kellykhumaloza) on Nov 9, 2017 at 11:23am PST

The 9th Annual Feather awards were pretty much successful with last year’s hosts Lumko Johnson and Khanya Mkhangisa doing what they do best keeping the crowd entertained.

Film actress Thishiwe Ziqubu and her partner Mandisa Nduna walked away with the award of the Cutest Couple of the Year.

Siwina amaward okujola guys! Kudeep! Thank you @featherssa thank you @henryhelen_kuena for dressing me so beautifully & regally. Thank you all for the love! Thank you @mandisanduna for the Highest Love ❤️❤️❤️ A post shared by Thishiwe Ziqubu (@thishiwe) on Nov 10, 2017 at 12:35am PST

Here is the full list of the winners

Best Styled Male: Trevor Stuurman

Congratulations to Best-Styled Male winner @trevor_stuurman! His always impeccable style got him the nod and he is tonight’s first Feather Awards winner!!! #FeatherAwards2017 #ALutaContinua pic.twitter.com/jgF01lrp9k — FeatherAwardsSA (@FeathersSA) November 9, 2017

Hot chick of the year (OTY): K. Naomi

She’s hot, she’s intelligent (after all she did just graduate) and she’s an ambassador for MAYBELLINE! @KNaomi_N just took home the Feather for Hot Chick of the Year. Congrats girl! Hold the Feather up for the LGBTI community with pride!! pic.twitter.com/wdk3eqJUFI — FeatherAwardsSA (@FeathersSA) November 9, 2017

Hunk OTY: Fezile Makhanya

Shoo, is it us or is it hot in here?! @FezileMakhanya just took home the Feather for Hunk of the Year. So well deserved. Now promise us to take a shirtless selfie with it hey! pic.twitter.com/rbsRjJk2fU — FeatherAwardsSA (@FeathersSA) November 9, 2017

Musician OTY: Kwesta

He’s had hit after hit after hit after hit! @KwestaDaKAR has been killing the airwaves and unfortunately he’s not here to collect his award (Feather for Musician of the Year). #FeatherAwards2017 #ALutaContinua pic.twitter.com/LfoTD32cej — FeatherAwardsSA (@FeathersSA) November 9, 2017

Cutest couple OTY: Mandisa Nduna and Thishiwe Ziqubu

They’ve been taking social media by storm with their #BaeGoals! These two are both so gorgeous and give the rest of us something to strive for in a relationship! The Cutest Couple of the Year, of course, goes to @Mandisa_Nduna & @Thishiwe! Congrats ladies! #FeatherAwards2017 pic.twitter.com/MH7qga0sSV — FeatherAwardsSA (@FeathersSA) November 9, 2017

Diva Extraordinaire: Carol Bouwer

A Diva extraordinaire. She’s so many things all in one woman. She’s a powerhouse and ready to make those who challenge her bow down! Carol Bouwer just took home the Feather for Diva Extraordinaire!! #FeatherAwards2017 #ALutaContinua pic.twitter.com/zBYq7FlmWx — FeatherAwardsSA (@FeathersSA) November 9, 2017

Fag Hag OTY: Kelly Khumalo

Is @KellyKhumaloZA ever without a gay on her arm? We honestly can’t remember! She’s already taken one award home today and her second is Fag Hag of the Year. Congratulations to her. #FeatherAwards2017 #ALutaContinua pic.twitter.com/zNff9GEiK0 — FeatherAwardsSA (@FeathersSA) November 9, 2017

Sports personality OTY: Wayde Van Niekerk

He’s ran into our hearts and now he’s run away with the Feather Award for Sports Personality of the Year. The lovely @WaydeDreamer has continued to make South Africa proud on the world stage! Keep the Feather high and keep doing us proud! #FeatherAwards2017#ALutaContinua — FeatherAwardsSA (@FeathersSA) November 9, 2017

Socialite OTY: Basetsana Kumalo

She’s been at every event and made her presence known. Our Socialite of the Year goes to @basetsanakumalo pic.twitter.com/8EsFcamSSw — FeatherAwardsSA (@FeathersSA) November 9, 2017

Drama queen OTY: Zodwa Wabantu

Role model OTY: Ricky Kgositau

Media award: Phathu Makwarela (The Queen)

The remaining member of openly gay singing trio 3Sum Amstel Makwane who has been fighting for the LGBTI community was honoured with the most important award of the night for his contribution to the LGBTI community.

The most esteemed award of the night! This goes to our ultimate LGBTI warrior. One who has been fighting for us as soon as they could talk. Our Feather of the Year is the one and only @AmstelDiva. He’s been in the limelight never hiding his who he is! Being unapologetically him!! pic.twitter.com/6WXifh7pbH — FeatherAwardsSA (@FeathersSA) November 9, 2017

-Simangele Legodi