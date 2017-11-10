Kelly Khumalo bags two Feather Awards

Superstar singer and actress Kelly Khumalo bagged two awards for best-styled female and fag hag of the year at the 2017 Feather Awards held at the Theatre on the Track Conference on Thursday.

During her acceptance of the second award which she was a bit shaken about, Khumalo shared a moving speech about the LGBT community, thanking all her LGBTI friends for always supporting her.

The 9th Annual Feather awards were pretty much successful with last year’s hosts Lumko Johnson and Khanya Mkhangisa doing what they do best keeping the crowd entertained.

Film actress Thishiwe Ziqubu and her partner Mandisa Nduna walked away with the award of the Cutest Couple of the Year.

Here is the full list of the winners 

Best Styled Male: Trevor Stuurman

Hot chick of the year (OTY): K. Naomi

Hunk OTY: Fezile Makhanya

Musician OTY: Kwesta

Cutest couple OTY: Mandisa Nduna and Thishiwe Ziqubu

Diva Extraordinaire: Carol Bouwer

Fag Hag OTY: Kelly Khumalo

Sports personality OTY: Wayde Van Niekerk

Socialite OTY: Basetsana Kumalo

Drama queen OTY: Zodwa Wabantu

Role model OTY: Ricky Kgositau

Media award: Phathu Makwarela (The Queen)

The remaining member of openly gay singing trio 3Sum Amstel Makwane who has been fighting for the LGBTI community was honoured with the most important award of the night for his contribution to the LGBTI community.

-Simangele Legodi

