Kenya opposition supporters defy protest ban

Hundreds of opposition supporters took to the streets of Kenya’s main cities Friday in defiance of a government ban on protests as the country is gripped by uncertainty over its presidential election.

In western Kisumu, a stronghold of opposition leader Raila Odinga that has been a hotspot for demonstrations, protesters blocked key roads and set piles of tyres on fire.

Police in coastal Mombasa fired teargas at a crowd trying to march into the city. In Nairobi riot police were deployed ahead of expected protests.

Security Minister Fred Matiangi on Thursday banned rallies in the centre of Nairobi, Mombasa and Kisumu, accusing opposition supporters of lawlessness after incidents in which property was destroyed, passers-by robbed or assaulted, and business disrupted.

However the opposition National Super Alliance (NASA) coalition vowed to push on with a planned protest Friday, and stage rallies every day next week.

“We will continue with our demonstrations as planned across the country,” said one of the coalition’s leaders Moses Wetangula.