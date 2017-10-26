Kenyan general election October 26, 2017 0 8 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter tweet Kenyan general election 1 of 35 Residents queue to cast their votes at a polling station in Moi Primary School in the central business district of Nairobi on October 26, 2017, as voting in Kenya's repeat presidential poll kicked off on a low turn-out at some polling stations. / AFP PHOTO / TONY KARUMBA Voters queue at a polling station at Mutomo primary school in Kiambu on October 26, 2017, as polls opened for presidential elections. Kenyans began voting in a repeat election that has polarised the nation and is likely to be fiercely disputed in the absence of opposition leader who is boycotting the vote. / AFP PHOTO / SIMON MAINA Voters queue at a polling station at Mutomo primary school in Kiambu on October 26, 2017, as polls opened for presidential elections. Kenyans began voting in a repeat election that has polarised the nation and is likely to be fiercely disputed in the absence of opposition leader Raila Odinga, who is boycotting the vote. In stark contrast to the first edition of the election, which was annulled last month by the Supreme Court, many polling stations in the capital and Odinga's strongholds saw only a trickle of voters. / AFP PHOTO / SIMON MAINA Kibera residents check voters identity cards in Nairobi on October 26, 2017, after Olympic Primary School was blocked so no one could vote during presidential elections. / AFP PHOTO / PATRICK MEINHARDT

A member of the Maasai and Kikuyu tribe votes at Kajiado Primary School in Masailand on October 26, 2017, as Kenya's re-election voting gets underway. / AFP PHOTO / GEORGINA GOODWIN Members of the Maasai and Kikuyu tribes queue alongside each other at Kajiado Primary School in Masailand on October 26, 2017 as Kenya's re-election presidential voting gets underway. / AFP PHOTO / GEORGINA GOODWIN Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission officials unpack ballots at Lions High School in Kisumu on October 26, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / JENNIFER HUXTA

A Kenya Police Service van arrives with official polling materials, ballot boxes and cardboard kiosks, accompanied by approx 30 police officers at Lions High School in Kisumu, as people return to the polls for a re-run in the presidential elections on October 26, 2017. Kenyan police clashed with opposition protesters in parts of Nairobi and in the west of the country who tried to block voting in an election boycotted by their leader, AFP correspondents said. In several western towns, protesters blocked roads and barricaded the entrances to polling stations, lobbing rocks at police who fired teargas to disperse them. In the slums of the Kenyan capital, police also engaged in running battles with residents trying to prevent voting. / AFP PHOTO / JENNIFER HUXTA Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission officials, of the few who reported for work, unpack ballots at Lions High School in Kisumu on October 26, 2017, as people go to the polls for a re-run in the presidential elections. / AFP PHOTO / JENNIFER HUXTA In the slums of the Kenyan capital, police also engaged in running battles with residents trying to prevent voting. / AFP PHOTO / JENNIFER HUXTA Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission officials, of the few who reported for work, unpack ballots at Lions High School in Kisumu, as people return to the polls for a re-run in the presidential elections on October 26, 2017. Kenyan police clashed with opposition protesters in parts of Nairobi and in the west of the country who tried to block voting in an election boycotted by their leader, AFP correspondents said. In several western towns, protesters blocked roads and barricaded the entrances to polling stations, lobbing rocks at police who fired teargas to disperse them. A woman reacts as teargas was fired by Kenyan policemen in Mathare, Nairobi on October 26, 2017, as a group of demonstrators attempted to prevent voters from accessing a polling station in presidential elections. / AFP PHOTO / MARCO LONGARI

A member of staff puts staff forms in undelivered ballot boxes at Lions High school in Kisumu, Kenya on October 26, 2017, in Kisumu central constituency which has 196 polling stations which all have failed to open at the constituency talling centre. / AFP PHOTO / YASUYOSHI CHIBA A resident prepares to cast his vote at a polling station in Moi Primary School in the central business district of Nairobi on October 26, 2017, as voting in Kenya's repeat presidential poll kicked off on a low turn-out at some polling stations. / AFP PHOTO / TONY KARUMBA Kenyans gather in small queues to vote just after dawn at a polling station in Huruma, Nairobi on October 26, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / LUIS TATO

A resident is processed by an Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) official ahead of casting his vote at a polling station in Moi Primary School in the central business district of Nairobi on October 26, 2017, as voting in Kenya's repeat presidential poll kicked off on a low turn-out at some polling stations. / AFP PHOTO / TONY KARUMBA Kenyan police clashed with opposition protesters in parts of Nairobi and in the west of the country who tried to block voting in an election boycotted by their leader, AFP correspondents said. In several western towns, protesters blocked roads and barricaded the entrances to polling stations, lobbing rocks at police who fired teargas to disperse them. Kenya's President Uhuru Kenyatta casts his ballot as he votes at a polling station at Mutomo primary school in Kiambu on October 26, 2017 as polls opened for the presidential elections. / AFP PHOTO / SIMON MAINA

Kenya's President Uhuru Kenyatta (L) poses for a selfie picture with supporters after voting at a polling station at Mutomo primary school in Kiambu on October 26, 2017 as polls opened for the presidential elections. / AFP PHOTO / SIMON MAINA

Kenya's President Uhuru Kenyatta (L) greets supporters after voting at a polling station at Mutomo primary school in Kiambu on October 26, 2017 as polls opened for the presidential elections. / AFP PHOTO / SIMON MAINA

Members of Kenya's National Youth Service (NYS) search residents as they arrive to cast their votes at a polling station in Moi Primary School in the central business district of Nairobi on October 26, 2017, as voting in Kenya's repeat presidential poll kicked off on a low turn-out at some polling stations. / AFP PHOTO / TONY KARUMBA A Kenyan police official looks on as residents walk into a virtually empty polling station Kibera slum - a stronghold of opposition leader Raila Odinga - in Nairobi on October 26, 2017, as voting in Kenya's repeat presidential poll kicked off on a low turn-out at polling stations in the slum. / AFP PHOTO / TONY KARUMBA Residents throw stones towards Kenyan police officials as they clash at Katwekera village within Kibera slum - a stronghold of opposition leader Raila Odinga - in Nairobi on October 26, 2017, as voting in Kenya's repeat presidential poll kicked off on a low turn-out at polling stations in the slum. / AFP PHOTO / TONY KARUMBA Kenyan police officers fire teargas canisters into Katwekera village within Kibera slum - a stronghold of opposition leader Raila Odinga - in Nairobi on October 26, 2017, as voting in Kenya's repeat presidential poll kicked off on a low turn-out at polling stations in the slum. / AFP PHOTO / TONY KARUMBA Kenyan police officials stand overlooking Katwekera village within Kibera slum - a stronghold of opposition leader Raila Odinga - in Nairobi on October 26, 2017, as voting in Kenya's repeat presidential poll kicked off on a low turn-out at polling stations in the slum. / AFP PHOTO / TONY KARUMBA In the slums of the Kenyan capital, police also engaged in running battles with residents trying to prevent voting. / AFP PHOTO / TONY KARUMBA Residents throw stones towards Kenyan police officials as they clash at Katwekera village within Kibera slum - a stronghold of opposition leader Raila Odinga - in Nairobi on October 26, 2017, as voting in Kenya's repeat presidential poll kicked off on a low turn-out at polling stations in the slum. Kenyan police clashed with opposition protesters in parts of Nairobi and in the west of the country who tried to block voting in an election boycotted by their leader, AFP correspondents said. In several western towns, protesters blocked roads and barricaded the entrances to polling stations, lobbing rocks at police who fired teargas to disperse them. In the slums of the Kenyan capital, police also engaged in running battles with residents trying to prevent voting. / AFP PHOTO / TONY KARUMBA Residents throw stones towards Kenyan police officials as they clash at Katwekera village within Kibera slum - a stronghold of opposition leader Raila Odinga - in Nairobi on October 26, 2017, as voting in Kenya's repeat presidential poll kicked off on a low turn-out at polling stations in the slum. Kenyan police clashed with opposition protesters in parts of Nairobi and in the west of the country who tried to block voting in an election boycotted by their leader, AFP correspondents said. In several western towns, protesters blocked roads and barricaded the entrances to polling stations, lobbing rocks at police who fired teargas to disperse them. Residents walk past burning tyres and debris on October 26, 2017 in Kisumu, as people go to the polls for repeat presidential elections, boycotted by the main opposition leader of the National Super Alliance (NASA). / AFP PHOTO / KEVIN MIDIGO Kenyan police officers, who were caught between bands of stone-throwing residents of Katwekera village within Kibera slum - a stronghold of opposition leader Raila Odinga - charge out in Nairobi on October 26, 2017, as voting in Kenya's repeat presidential poll kicked off on a low turn-out at polling stations in the slum. / AFP PHOTO / TONY KARUMBA

Residents shout slogans towards Kenyan police officials as they clash at Katwekera village within Kibera slum - a stronghold of opposition leader Raila Odinga - in Nairobi on October 26, 2017, as voting in Kenya's repeat presidential poll kicked off on a low turn-out at polling stations in the slum. / AFP PHOTO / TONY KARUMBA Kenyan security forces and residents clear debris from a street in Mathare, Nairobi on October 26, 2017, as a group of demonstrators attempted to prevent voters to access a polling station for presidential elections. / AFP PHOTO / MARCO LONGARI A resident holds a machete during clashes with Kenyan police officials at Katwekera village within Kibera slum - a stronghold of opposition leader Raila Odinga - in Nairobi on October 26, 2017, as voting in Kenya's repeat presidential poll kicked off on a low turn-out at polling stations in the slum. / AFP PHOTO / TONY KARUMBA