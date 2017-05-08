Key unions mull Zuma invite

The leadership of Cosatu’s three biggest affiliates were set to hold meetings this week to discuss whether to invite President Jacob Zuma to the trade federation’s mid-term policy gathering at the end of May.

The National Education Health and Allied Workers Union (Nehawu), the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) and the South African Democratic Teachers Union (Sadtu) will be holding individual meetings where the issue of Zuma’s participation in Cosatu activities is likely to dominate the agenda.

The meetings will be held before Cosatu’s urgent special central executive committee (CEC) meeting, scheduled to sit on May 22.

The meetings come after Zuma’s embarrassment at Cosatu’s main May Day rally in Bloemfontein where he was repeatedly booed and heckled by crowds of people affiliated to Cosatu unions.

Nehawu, Sadtu and the Communication Workers Union (CWU) were against the idea of Zuma being allowed to address workers on the day. The unions said their views were consistent with Cosatu’s call for Zuma to step down.

The ANC Youth League (ANCYL), which came out in support of Zuma following calls from the SACP and Cosatu for him to leave office, recently said it did “not care” whether the ANC’s alliance partner decided to bar Zuma from future Cosatu events.

Ahead of Nehawu’s national office bearers meeting on Thursday, general-secretary Bereng Soke said the matter was topmost on the union’s agenda for discussion.

“We’ll have a national office bearer meeting where we will discuss those issues on Thursday. The meeting will also give an assessment of what happened on May Day,” Soke said.

NUM acting national spokesperson Livhuwani Mammburu said the union would have a special national executive committee meeting where it would get to the nub of the matter.

“There’ll be a special NEC meeting this week and the issue is likely to be discussed,” Mammburu said.

Sadtu deputy general-secretary Nkosana Dolopi said the union would also have a meeting to finalise its position before Cosatu’s CEC meeting.

“We’ll have our preparatory meetings,” Dolopi said.

Cosatu national spokesperson Sizwe Pamla said the trade union federation would not back down from tackling the issue at its CEC meeting.

“Unions have raised their issues and it will be discussed,” Pamla said.

He however said criticism from the ANC’s leagues on Cosatu’s position on the ANC’s succession battle was unwarranted.

“Cosatu has participated in no politics other than ANC politics. Even Zuma himself in Polokwane was a beneficiary of Cosatu’s participation in ANC politics. So we don’t know which Cosatu they are referring to.”

Pamla said factionalism in the ANC was not a new phenomena.

Bonolo Selebano

bonolos@thenewage.co.za