Khayise Ngqula crowned new Our Perfect Wedding presenter

After months of searching, auditions and challenges Our Perfect Wedding finally finds a suitable presenter for the show.

Khayise Ngqula (26) was crowned the new presenter of OWP succeeding the loved Thembisa Mdoda.

The grand finale was held at the Picturesque Shepstone Gardens in Mountain View, Johannesburg on Wednesday evening.

Ngqula who was announced to have obtained the most votes from the public was thrilled and could not contain her expected excitement.

“I am over the moon and I cannot wait to start this new journey. I want to give myself to this show,” Ngqula said.

Along with her new title, Nqgula received R100 000 from Mzansi Magic.

“It has been a lovely journey to have Our Perfect Wedding viewers participating in finding a new presenter.

“We are excited to welcome Kayise and believe that she will continue to bring an infectious energy to the screens as she’s done in the past weeks,” Director of Local Entertainment Channels at M-net Reneilwe Sema said.

Auditions for OPW presenter search were held in Johannesburg, East London and Durban, guest judges included former and current OPW presenters Thembisa Mdoda, Nomusa Buthelezi and Phumeza Mdabe.

The newly crowned OWP presenter, Ngqula will make her first appearance in January 2018.