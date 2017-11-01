Khoza pays tribute to referee Ian McLeod

The Premier Soccer League (PSL) chairman Dr. Irvin Khoza has paid tribute to legendary referee Ian McLeod who passed away last week on Thursday after being hospitalised for 12 days.

Khoza described the late referee as a true public servant.

“As the Premier Soccer League, we recognise many years of Ian McLeod’s selfless service to professional football in the country.The pain is much heavier because of the short space of time when we just buried the rare quality, breed of football administrator in the person of Dan Leboa,” he said in a PSL statement.

“Our condolences go to the family. He will be remembered for his contribution in maintaining the quintessential image of the game,” Khoza went on to say.

According to SAFA, McLeod was rushed to the hospital a day after returning from a match between Black Leopards and Tshakhuma Tsha Mandivhandila at the Thohoyandou Stadium last month. He had complained of some flu-like symptoms.

He was cremated on Monday in accordance with his religion.

McLeod is celebrated as the first South African referee to officiate at a FIFA World Cup which was hosted by France in 1998.

Meanwhile, a memorial service will be held on Wednesday at the Crawford College in Pretoria where he was the headmaster.

Safa added that another special memorial service in his honour will be held upon the approval of his family.

“Thank you, McLeod family for sharing Ian with us. The extent of the grief and pain of the passing of Ian will not be the same.We ask God to give you strength in this difficult time.May his soul repose peacefully,” said Khoza in tribute to the legendary referee.

-TNA Reporter