Khune to play against Senegal wearing a mask

Kaizer Chiefs and Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune has been named in the starting line up that will face Senegal in the 2018 World Cup qualifier on Friday evening at the Peter Mokaba stadium.

Khune was doubtful for this clash after he suffered a facial fracture in Kaizer Chiefs’ Telkom Knockout win over Chippa United last Sunday following a collision with Kurt Lentjies.

But Bafana’s number one goalkeeper will play with a mask when they face the Lions of Teranga in a must-win clash for them to remain in contention for Fifa World Cup qualification.

Khune has called all supporters to come to the stadium to show their support.

Bafana Bafana coach Stuart Baxter’s charges should also go for a victory when they travel to Stade Leopold Senghor for a return match in Senegal.

Bafana’s hopes to play in Russia depends on these two matches.

Democratic Alliance (DA) leader, Mmusi Maimane has called upon South Africans to rally behind Bafana in these two must-win matches.

Wishing @BafanaBafana great success tonight. Let’s all as South Africans get behind our team. We are a nation of winners. pic.twitter.com/prNuqKCoWe — Mmusi Maimane (@MmusiMaimane) November 10, 2017

