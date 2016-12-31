‘Killer kids’ trial resumes

The two Grade 9 pupils accused of kidnapping and killing their school secretary last month appeared in the Brits magistrates court.

The boys, who are aged 15 and 17 have been detained in a place of safety since their arrest late in November. Their case continues.

Their bail application had been postponed twice before it resumed yesterday. Since they are minors, their trial will be heard in camera and their names cannot be published. It is alleged that the Rabboni Christian School pupils accepted a lift to a bus stop from their school secretary, Esbe Koster.

However, on the way the boys allegedly threatened her with a gun, hijacked and kidnapped her. They later shot her and dumped her body in the bush.

She was found with a gunshot wound in the back of her head. Koster’s body was found by a passer-by the next morning in Letlhabile. They have been charged with murder, kidnapping, robbery and theft.

DUDU DUBE| dudud@thenewage.co.za