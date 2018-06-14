Killer was a sick mental patient

THE Somalian who stabbed two people to death at a mosque in Malmesbury yesterday morning before he was fatally shot by police, was a sick mental patient who had been admitted to hospital twice before.

He attacked and killed two people and injured two others just hours before millions of South African Muslims were about to celebrate Eid al-Fitr.

The Somalian embassy in Pretoria yesterday confirmed that the killer was a Somalian citizen and mental patient who did not belong to any ideological group.

He was waiting to be sent back home due to his illness.

Spokesperson Shaykh Halane said: “The person who attacked the musallis in Malmesbury mosque, was sick and had been discharged from the mental hospital twice.”

He has been identified as Noor Abdulle.

The Somalian attacked the four people at a mosque yesterday morning. He stabbed and killed the son-in-law of a Muslim leader, Shaykh Taliep Solomon (ra), Buta Basa and an unidentified Somalian who was at the Masjid.

He also stabbed another Muslim leader, Shaykh Ahmad Allie, who is sitting for Itekaaf and Buta Basa’s son.

He then attacked the police who reacted and shot him dead.

Muslim priest Abdul Khaliq Allie said: “The Somalian who is unknown to the community, acted strangely and arrived after people had completed the night Ibaadah (prayer).”

Police confirmed the incident and said the incident would be investigated by the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid).

The Western Cape provincial police spokesperson, Capt FC Van Wyk, said: “Detectives combed the crime scene for clues following the death of two people at a mosque in Malmesbury during the early hours of this morning.

“The suspect, believed to be in his 30s and armed with a knife was still on the scene and charged at the police who tried to persuade him to hand himself over.

“He ignored the call and tried to attack the police but was shot and killed. His death will be investigated by Ipid.”

Ipid said it was going to investigate a death as a result of police action in line with Section 28 of the Ipid Act in Malmesbury following the shooting of a suspect who killed two worshippers and injured two others at a mosque.

The Muslim Judicial Council (MJC) president and deputies who visited the mosque yesterday expressed their shock at the incident during the final days of Ramadan.

“The MJC is shocked to its core to learn of a brutal attack on the Malmesbury Masjied in Cape Town in the early hours of yesterday morning,” the MJC said.

