Kings seek improved Super Rugby fortunes

THE Southern Kings’ promise to do well this season sounds similar to the one made last season. Perhaps the only difference in the two seasons is that the preparations for this season are much better than those of last year. The Kings now seem to have their house in order.

They have survived the departure of key players in the last year, sailed through their money problems and had Saru holding their hands all the way through 2016. What they got out of that turbulent season were just two home wins against the worst sides in Super Rugby in the form of the Jaguares and the Sunwolves.

Other than that, the side coached by Deon Davids were thrashed left, right and centre. There is a serious temptation to predict more of the same this season, but fit again winger Siyanda Grey believes the side will be a totally different one to the team that lost 13 matches last year and recorded no wins away from home.

“It is hard to compare because we had difficulties last year,” Grey said. “This year, we have everything in place. We are looking good. We want to win our home games and we will have to start well. “The lads are a bit nervous but excited. Everyone just wants to play. Our focus is to do better than last season.”

While Grey, who last played Super Rugby in 2013 when he came into the squad to replace Sergeal Pietersen, cannot set targets for the new season, all that he is looking forward to is playing as many games as possible.

The 27 year old, who has struggled with injuries in the past, has managed to train with his teammates throughout pre-season and is itching to get some game time in Super Rugby. The biggest indication is that he will play down the wings with Wandile Mjekevu even though both players have from time to time played at centre. “Everything looks good in training. We are ready for the season to start. Our off season was good. We are on the right track.

“I have had bad luck with injuries, but I have trained throughout the off season and I feel fine. There will be those niggles, but I am happy,” Grey said. “I won’t say where I want to play, but I am ready anywhere. I am more comfortable at wing.

“My goal this season is to get more game time and be injury free. I hope this will be a big season for me.” The Kings will open their Super Rugby campaign with relatively easy matches against the Jaguares at home, followed by the Sunwolves away. They will then face the Stormers, Sharks and Lions before getting a bye.

mmasekepem@thenewage.co.za

-Mmasekepe Matsebane