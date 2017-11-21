Klein disputes status of Molefe’s contract

A FORMER Eskom board member has told an inquiry that former Eskom CEO Brian Molefe didn’t have a fixed term of employment in his contract with the power utility.

This did not qualify him to receive a R30m pension payout from Eskom when he quit the state-owned enterprise after returning as CEO following a short stint as an ANC member of Parliament. Giving evidence in the parliamentary inquiry into Eskom yesterday, Venete Klein said the Eskom board had not passed a resolution to pay Molefe R30m.

On April 17, 2015, Molefe was seconded for three months to Eskom. He made an immediate impact. Starting on a Friday, Molefe spent the next two days in meetings with staff. At a board meeting the following Monday, it was the first time someone didn’t speak about the glass being half empty, it had become half full, he said.

In June 2015, Eskom wanted to make Molefe’s appointment permanent and informed Public Enterprises Minister Lynne Brown of its plan. However, the letter to Minister Brown was withdrawn after Eskom board chairperson Dr Ben Ngubane said this could only be done after Molefe had been in Eskom’s employ for six months. A second letter was dispatched to Brown asking for Molefe’s contract to be extended for another three months.

In October, she said, Brown informed Eskom that Molefe and CFO Anoj Singh were appointed. “The difficulty with that letter was nowhere was there a term.

“On October 16, Dr Ben writes to the Minister where he proposes various income bands. This is at the nub of what happened in the Molefe matter. We were waiting for a letter for the minister I got no letter to say it’s five years.

“On November 9, Dr Ben hands him a fixed-term contract. There is no term in it. You ask people at Eskom what it means and they say it’s a full-time job.”

She said on November 4 she received an email sent by the department to suspend Eskom legal head Suzanne Daniels. This was the letter Eskom was waiting for and it confirmed Molefe’s tenure was for five years. On the morning of November 9, she said, Daniels handed a letter to Ngubane. “We must ask Miss Daniels why she gave Mr Molefe a letter with no term in it.”

Of her time with Eskom, Klein said that on December 11, Brown appointed her as a non-executive member of Eskom’s board. “Eskom was at that point in dire straits, having faced going-concern difficulties and with the country having been subjected to stage 3 load shedding. I felt impelled to make myself available to serve on the board in order to lend my expertise to the cause of addressing the crisis facing Eskom and the country as a whole. I took up the position without any thought of financial gain.”

Brown outlined the challenges facing Eskom at her first meeting with the board on December 12, 2014. She also outlined the things which she wanted the board to focus on.

Her take from the meeting, Klein said, was that the board urgently needed to apply itself to the issue of load shedding, which at that time had been ongoing for about six months and was at stage 3 – the going-concern status of Eskom.

The fact was the minister could not rely on the accuracy of any information provided by Eskom, as well as that given by the war room, which was being run by Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa.

On the business breakfast deal with The New Age, Klein said, she understood those issues were before her appointment.

DENNIS CRUYWAGEN