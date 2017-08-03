Klipspruit residents barricade highway over appointment of principal

Residents of Klipspruit West in Soweto have on Thursday barricaded the K43 Highway with burning tyres.

It is said that residents are angry over the appointment of a black principal at Klipspruit West Secondary School.

Police spokesperson Kay Makhubele said: “A Putco bus seems to have been abandoned and we don’t know where the driver of the bus is.”

“No injuries have been reported nor have we made any arrests,” he added.

On Monday, coloured teachers embarked on a go-slow in solidarity with the Klipspruit West Secondary School where schooling has been disrupted for two weeks due to objections by the school community to the appointment of a black principal.

Almost nine schools from predominantly coloured communities in the west of Johannesburg yesterday refused to teach for the entire day until the department responded to their queries regarding not only the appointment of a new principal but other issues of concern.

Gauteng MEC for education Panyaza Lesufi condemned the go-slow.

“The department has deployed a district official to be based at the school permanently as an interim measure to ensure learning and teaching continue without any disruption. It is important to note that the status quo will remain until such time that all issues regarding the school, are resolved,” he said.

Lesufi said teachers needed to adhere to the code of conduct and desist from taking part in any activities that compromise effective teaching and learning.

