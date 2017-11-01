Knee injury rules Wayde van Niekerk out of Commonwealth Games

Olympic champion Wayde van Niekerk will miss the upcoming 2018 Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast in April after suffering a knee injury that will see him out of action for over six months.



The sprinter said on Tuesday that he had traveled to the United States where he will have his surgery.

“I was looking forward to competing in the 100m and 200m events in Gold Coast, and participating at the national championships in March, so this is unfortunate timing,” said Van Niekerk.

The 400-metres Olympic and world champion picked up the injury (lateral tears of the meniscus, as well as a torn anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) while participating in a celebrity touch rugby match in Cape Town previously.

“But this is a sport and these things happen. I trust that the team I have around me, including the medical professionals, will make this process as smooth as possible.

“I have faith that, God willing, I’ll be able to race again later next year. Full recovery is going to be crucial, so I’ll be patient, but I will work as hard as I can to get back on the track as soon as possible,” he said.

After the surgery, the sprinter will undergo rehabilitation for six months in Vail, Doha and back in South Africa.

Thanks to all for the kind wishes!Sadly I announce now that I'll be off the track for a while.Will be back stronger! https://t.co/grvzwspVEn — Wayde van Niekerk (@WaydeDreamer) October 31, 2017

-TNA Reporter