Knicks president Jackson and Lakers owner Buss split

New York Knicks president Phil Jackson and Los Angeles Lakers president and co-owner Jeanie Buss said Tuesday they have ended their four-year engagement.

Jackson, who has won a record 13 NBA titles as a player and coach, announced on his Twitter page Tuesday night that the two had decided to split.

“With mutual love and respect we have decided to end our engagement,” his tweet said. “With the nature of our professional obligations and the geographic distance between us, sustaining the relationship has been difficult.

“We have shared many wonderful moments through the years and we expect to remain supportive of each other in the future. PJ/JB”

Buss later retweeted Jackson’s tweet, adding: “Nothing but love and respect for this man.”

Jackson and Buss, daughter of late Lakers owner Jerry Buss, began dating after Jackson became coach of the Lakers in 1999. They had been together for more than a decade before they announced their engagement almost four years ago.

Jackson inked a five-year deal to become the Knicks’ president in March 2014, charged with turning around the flagging fortunes of the franchise.

–AFP