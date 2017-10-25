Knysna CPF scoops first place again

THE Knysna Community Police Forum (CPF) scooped the award for the CPF of the Year 2016-17 for the second consecutive year at the provincial SAPS Prestige Awards ceremony in Century City Conference Centre at the weekend.

Provincial police commissioner LtGen Khombinkosi Jula handed over the award to Cheryl Britz, Knynsa CPF chairperson, in recognition of their extra- ordinary contributions towards partnering with the police in making communities safer together. This kind of attitude, zeal and fostering partnerships was part of the broader objectioves that Police Minister Fikile Mbulala preached and wanted to see in every police precinct.

An elated Britz said: “To be recognised again as the provincial CPF winners for a second year in a row is good for our partnerships and our thanks and congratulations to our greater Knysna team, SAPS, sub forums, neighbourhood watches and all law enforcement partners.”

The Knynsa CPF was commended for building strong partnerships with the SAPS and other stakeholders, serving their community and facilitating regular meetings. In this financial year the CPF was also acknowledged for establishing good communication channels such as WhatsApp groups with all neighbourhood watches and role players.

The annual event was attended by the parliamentary chairperson of the portfolio committee on police, François Beukman and deputy national commissioner for human resource management, Lt–Gen Bonang Mgwenya.

Knysna station commander Col Atwell Metu said: “We are really proud of this achievement. It is an indication of the importance fro building closer partnerships with the community, their safety structures and strategic stakeholders. “These partnerships are of the utmost importance in our fight against crime. We remain committed to working in partnership with all stakeholders in our to fight crime.”

