Koko gladly braces for round two

A DEFIANT Matshela Koko has put up a brave front in the face of being slapped with a raft of fresh charges against him by Eskom. Koko, who was reinstated as Eskom’s head of generation last month after he was absolved of wrongdoing in a disciplinary hearing in December, has been suspended for a second time and will be facing new charges.

Koko vowed to not buckle under pressure and welcomed the opportunity to clear his name once more. “I have, since this evening, received a confirmation of my suspension from Eskom. I have been served with new charges. I welcome these developments and once again look forward to clearing my name in a tribunal,” he said.

Koko has been charged for breaking Eskom’s code of conduct by appearing before Parliament’s inquiry into governance at Eskom with the intention to mislead Parliament by denying culpability in green-lighting the power utility’s payments to Trillian. Koko has also been accused of failing to act with honesty and loyalty to Eskom in relation to the R600m payment made to Trillian.

Koko is being charged for failing to declare a conflict of interest and receiving benefits and is facing another charge of disseminating confidential Eskom information to people linked with the Gupta family Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa recently announced a complete clean up of the previous Eskom board and announced Jabu Mabuza as its new chairperson.

Eskom said yesterday that a date for Koko’s hearing had yet to be announced. In a recent statement by the ANC, the ruling party said it welcomed the changes. Koko testified recently in Parliament’s inquiry condemning media reports against him.

“The many falsehoods and misleading reports published about me, that are, on my reading, part of a frenzied campaign calculated to break Eskom and to discredit the government. “I have been caught in the crossfire and, arising from the simple magnitude of the campaign, have been unable to defend myself against it.

“It has all been very, very hurtful,” koko said. The ANC said in a recent statement that it welcomed changes made to the Eskom board. “The appointment of an experienced, qualified and credible leadership to the board of Eskom, as well as the injunction to immediately remove all executives implicated in corruption and other acts of impropriety at Eskom is in line with the key priorities of the ANC drawn from the 54th National Conference and the January 8 statement to restore the credibility of public institutions and state- owned enterprises.”

-BONOLO SELEBANO