Komphela keeps feet grounded

For someone who had been subjected to abuse by the ever-demanding Kaizer Chiefs fans in recent weeks, you would expect Steve Komphela to shout from the rooftops after ending the first half of the season in fine style.

But the Chiefs coach is not one to get carried away despite earning a reprieve following weeks of mounting pressure.

Chiefs’ 2-0 win over Golden Arrows at Moses Mabhida Stadium midweek took them to fourth spot on the PSL log, with 24 points from 15 games, just one point behind SuperSport United, Bidvest Wits and Cape Town City, who all have 25 points.

A recharged Bernard Parker continued where he left off against Polokwane City by opening the scoring with Siphiwe Tshabalala adding the other goal.

“We have always been aware of the tightness of the league,” Komphela said. “If you check the teams at the bottom of the league, up until maybe position 10, it’s still very tough.

“It is unlikely that it will be a difference of four to five points between those teams at the bottom.

“Even on top, winning two matches, back to back, immediately gives the indication that you are in form even thought there’s still a lot that needs to be done because of the tightness of the league.

“Two matches immediately takes you above and then you still have to keep your feet grounded because the same could happen to somebody else.

“Maybe one found that you can make a remark with regards to inconsistency of the performances in the PSL.”

Arrows coach Clinton Larsen was not happy with his team’s defence.

“I think it was a disappointing result and most disappointingly it’s the way we conceded the two goals today,” Larsen said.

“If you look at the game with an analytical eye, they created one chance in the first half and they scored it.

“We spoke about those runs into the box, we analysed their game against Polokwane City and looked at Bernard Parker’s goal from the cross; we told our defenders to track runners into the box to mark tight and not mark space and they scored in that way.

“And the second goal, Shabba’s header, so from that angle it’s disappointing to have conceded that way.”

LINDA XIMBA|sports@thenewage.co.za