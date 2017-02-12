Komphela looks to keep Amakhosi grounded

DESPITE Kaizer Chiefs climbing to second on the PSL log after Saturday’s 2-1 win over his former club Maritzburg United, coach Steve Komphela has refused to get ahead of himself. The hard fought win, which was their fourth in a row, means Amakhosi are now just one point behind leaders Cape Town City, who have accumulated 31 points from 17 matches.

Willard Katsande and Siphiwe Tshabalala once again showed their experience by scoring for Chiefs while Mohau Mokate scored the consolation goal for Maritzburg. While Chiefs fans could be thinking they have a chance to snatch the title, Komphela is preferring to keep his charges focused on the task at hand.

“We are running our own race and we are looking at the matches that we featured in and we don’t look at anybody else. Because, if you look at somebody else, you’re going to neglect your own responsibilities, our duty is to play our matches,” Komphela said. “I think one, we’ve to compliment Maritzburg in such weather conditions, it was more of a game that one would appreciate.

“There was energy, there was intensity and excitement, which is what we want to see, both teams having a go at each other and we appreciate that. “We are more delighted by the fact that we won the match and we are adding three points and marching on, even though one has the feeling that the goal we conceded was our lapse of concentration, another error, but anyway goals are scored from mistakes, but the goals we scored ourselves we dig deep and work very hard for them.

We just need to find a way not to give away soft goals.” Maritzburg coach Roger de Sa chastised his charges for collapsing at a critical stage. “We will need to improve on some certain aspects,” De Sa said.

Chief have an opportunity to increase their lead in the coming two matches as they have relatively negotiable dates with struggling Highlands Park in Durban and inconsistent Ajax Cape Town. Meanwhile, Highlands Park suffered heartbreak as they conceded in the last minute and ended up gaining a point from a possible three in their 1-1 draw against Polokwane City at Makhulong Stadium. With seconds remaining in stoppage time of their league match against City, relegation-haunted Sipho Jembula scored from a freekick and cancelled out Peter Shalulie’s first half goal.

-Linda Ximba