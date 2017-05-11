KPMG’s Matchi to connect users

KPMG has acquired Matchi, a global fintech innovation and matchmaking platform that connects financial institutions, including banks and insurance companies, with financial services technology solutions worldwide.

The platform includes more than 700 curated fintech solutions and a database of more than 2 500 fintech companies that financial institutions can work with to solve business problems and pursue new market opportunities. Fintech companies and solutions are reviewed and undergo curation to qualify to appear on KPMG’s platform. Financial institutions are able to search for a specific company or solution, or they can use the platform’s proprietary Innovation Challenge to present specific problem statements to the global fintech market and receive recommendations on solutions.

In this way, financial institutions are able to access and unlock the leading edge technology and deep customer insight of the world’s best fintech firms for their own operations. Pierre Fourie, a director at KPMG SA, said the acquisition strengthens KPMG’s fintech market proposition.

“The Matchi platform offers a curated approach that is much more rigorous than fintech databases that provide lists. Its design makes it easy to identify, match and enable collaboration with the most innovative global solutions to address clients’ needs. “Since its inception in 2013, Matchi has connected more than 100 leading banks and insurance companies with fintech innovations, including solutions in next generation payments, regtech, blockchain and P2P insurance.

“Together, we are positioned to help clients find and deploy the solutions that are most relevant to their needs. “We are fulfilling the promise of collaboration between financial institutions and fintech firms, which can benefit consumers and businesses,” Fourie said.

New features and functionality are being planned for the platform. KPMG said that this acquisition will provide the local market with quick and easy access to solutions. South African fintechs will be able to use this platform and the KPMG global network.

-THELMA NGOMA|thelman@thenewage.co.za