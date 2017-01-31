Krejcir back in court

Convicted murderer Radovan Krejcir is on Tuesday expected to appear in Kempton Park Magistrate’s Court.

Krejcir will appear on two counts, for asking the court to be extradited back to his home country and for planning to escape from a South African prison.

Early last year his home country launched a process, but the case was kept in the ice due to him failing to make payment to his lawyer.

Krejcir told the court that his assets had been put under a preservation order by the SA Revenue Service (SARS). Furthermore, he had approached the curator of his estate to request funds to pay for his legal fees.

Meanwhile, Krejcir is currently facing a number of charges in separate matters including the murder of Sam Issa.

He is currently serving a 35 year prison sentence in the Pretoria maximum prison.

