Kubayi-Ngubane to sponsor class of 2017 top performing student

Communications Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane has on Thursday said that she will be communicating with the class of 2017 top performing student from Thusa Setjhaba Secondary School as she wants to help pay for her university fees.

WATCH: Minister of Communications, Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane say she’s willing to sponsor a learner who passes with 4 distinctions in Grade 12 #BacktoSchool pic.twitter.com/iqzQIGUo4z — SA Gov News (@SAgovnews) January 18, 2018

Addressing the learners at her former school she challenged Grade 12 learners to obtain a minimum of four distinctions to qualify for her sponsorship to study at a university.

“I can come back and support another child next year but on condition that you obtain four distinctions. If you are in matric and want our full support, you must get a minimum of four distinctions,” Kubayi-Ngubane said.

During her visit, Kubayi-Ngubane handed over a computer lab as well as a television set with a set-top-box as part of the Back to school campaign.

Communications Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane addresses #Back2School campaign and hands over laptops and a TV at Masedibu Secondary School in Seshego B, Capricorn District Municipality, Limpopo. GCIS pic.twitter.com/xU2UEJL2FT — SA Gov News (@SAgovnews) January 18, 2018

Communications Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane addresses #Back2School campaign and hands over laptops and a TV at Masedibu Secondary School in Seshego B, Capricorn District Municipality, Limpopo. GCIS pic.twitter.com/9DPjiNFat2 — SA Gov News (@SAgovnews) January 18, 2018

She encouraged learners to work hard throughout the year.

WATCH: Minister of Communications, Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane encouraging learners at Thusa Setjhaba Secondary School #BackToSchool pic.twitter.com/Mt8x0BIW4H — SA Gov News (@SAgovnews) January 18, 2018

Kubayi-Ngubane urged learners to take responsibility for their own lives by making choices that will have a positive impact on their futures.

“Take responsibility for your life. Your parents can do as much as they can…your teachers can discipline and instil [good values] in you but unless you are a good recipient, nothing will happen in your life,” she said.

-TNA Reporter