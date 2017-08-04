Kwaito star Arthur Mafokate in court for abusing his lover

A case of a Kwaito Legendary star Arthur Mafokate has been postponed in the Midrand Magistrate’s Court on Friday.

This comes after Mafokate’s partner Busisiwe Twala opened a case of abuse and assault against the kwaito star. The news of the abuse first went to the public when she posted pictures of her injuries on her Instagram with a #breakthesilence.

However, at the time Mafokate denied the allegations that he had abused Twala, adding that he even never laid hand on her.

Meanwhile, today’s case brought a mixture of reaction from Twitteratti, some even coming to musicians defence, arguing that Twala was not abused, but she instead hung herself onto the moving car.

I dont know if you guys are dumb or just plain stupid to say #ArthurMafokate abused Cici…. she hung onto a moving car.. Y’all dont think

— Nandi🔥Cakes (@nandi_cakes) August 4, 2017

#ArthurMafokate what did Arthur do to Cici ? Didn’t she climb a moving car ? — Limu1 Marchey (@LMarchey) August 4, 2017

Some of the Tweets questioned the objectiveness of the ANC Woman’s League, asking why were not protesting in support of the woman.

Gender activist Lisa Vettten at the time said the fact that the case was temporarily withdrawn means that there was more to the story than meets the eye.

“The case has a chance of going back to court, whatever the hold-up, we hope that justice will be served,” Vetten said.

