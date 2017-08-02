KZN boy, 5, youngest patient in Africa to receive mechanical heart

A five-year-old boy from Newcastle in KwaZulu-Natal has become the youngest patient on the African continent to undergo a life-saving mechanical heart implantation.

Mnotho Mndebele, who had been in a critical condition in intensive care for four consecutive months prior to the groundbreaking operation, had a heart ventricular assist device (HVAD) implanted at Maboneng Heart Institute situated at Netcare Sunninghill Hospital, to keep his severely damaged heart functioning.

According to Dr Viljee Jonker, a cardiothoracic surgeon stated that the young fellow is set to return home in Newcastle this week.

“The multidisciplinary team at the hospital involved in his treatment and care is absolutely thrilled with his progress, particularly as he had been seriously ill for months before the operation, and his recovery has therefore taken some time,” said Dr Jonker.

He added, “Now he has a new lease on life and is looking forward to going home to his family and friends.”

Mnotho, aged five and having weighed only some 17 kilograms, is the youngest patient in Africa and one of the smallest and youngest in the world to have had the benefit of a HVAD mechanical heart implant.

Jonker indicated that unlike other children, Mnotho will carry a small external battery pack for his implanted HVAD mechanical heart either on a belt around his waist or in a small backpack. The batteries for the mechanical heart will have to be recharged every eight hours or so.

Mnotho had been on the heart transplant list but paediatric heart donations rarely become available. He had also been in and out of intensive care units at various hospitals in the year leading up to the operation.

“In his case, we opted to use the HVAD as a bridge to a future heart transplant. In reality, it is a lifeline until such time as a matching donor heart can be found for him to undergo a biological heart transplant,” explains Dr Jonker.

-TNA Reporter