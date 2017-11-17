KZN Nehawu to march against ‘misuse of public money’

National Education Health and Allied Workers’ Union (Nehawu) in KwaZulu-Natal says all preparations for the provincial day of action march to the Premiers Office and Provincial Treasury in Pietermaritzburg are going very smoothly.

KZN Deputy Provincial Secretary Mduduzi Chiyi says they hope all the union’s members will attend.

“Nehawu has noted the wasteful way in which public money is being used, that is why we are embarking on a march.

“We note with disdain the fact that exorbitant amount of taxpayers money has been misused without any action taken against those who are wasteful.”

He added that there is a growing tendency among those in positions of authority to abuse and misuse public money, hence they are taking action.

“Their march will also raise some of the most important points that are raised by South Africans on a daily basis.

“Outsourcing and labour broking is a choice among many mechanisms that are used to enrich the few at the expense of the masses of working-class South Africans.”

NEHAWU intends raising the following demands during the march:

-Immediate drop of austerity measures on wage bill and personnel

-An end to policies that undermine industrialization and job creation.

-Immediate absorption of community health workers as full-time employees of the department.

-Implementation of National Health Insurance

-Imposition of wealth tax to fund free education.

-Filling of all funded vacant posts in order to improve service delivery and ensure employment opportunities for unemployed graduates and young people immediately.

Nehawu is set to hand over a memorandum to the premier calling for immediate filling of all vacancies so as to improve service delivery and to ensure employment opportunities for the unemployed graduates.

The march will take place on Thursday 23 November.

-Edwin Matji