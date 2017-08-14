KZN school assault learner in court

A 19-year-old learner from Siyathuthuka High School who was captured on camera assaulting a female student and had the video circulating on social media is expected to appear at the Ntuzuma Magistrate Court on Monday.

The learner was arrested by the Inanda police after his father handed him over following the Department of Education official’s visit to the school to investigate the matter.

The female learner has since been moved to another school after the incidence.

In the clip that is alleged to have been captured last year in November, the 19-year-old can be seen assaulting and swearing at the learner on school premises.

The Department of Education condemned the incident and immediately launched an investigation to discover the school.

This was followed by the arrest of the pupil over the weekend.

“The department has condemned this violence in the strongest terms possible and such will not be tolerated within the school environment and should not be tolerated in our society at large and will ensure that the strongest action possible is taken against the offending learner,” said Department of Education in a statement.

According to reports, the father of the learner said that the boy assaulted the girl because she accused him of being too skinny as if he had HIV.

School violence video probed by KZN education department

-TNA Reporter