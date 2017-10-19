Tobeka Madiba-Zuma hosts roundtable on Breast Cancer Awareness

South Africa’s First will host a roundtable discussion on Breast Cancer Awareness.

The roundtable which is scheduled for Saturday at the Destiny Exclusive Hotel is in partnership with the Tobeka Madiba Zuma Foundation, Mrs Sinazo Masina and Amon Ngulele Zone (Ward15).

Ahead of the event, Madiba-Zuma stated that as the country we need to further mainstream and create a dialogue about issues affecting women as well as empower them in all areas of their lives.

“The aim is to create cancer awareness with the focus on prevention, diagnosis and treatment. And also people need to be educated about screening to avoid the quick spread of cancer in their bodies,” said Madiba-Zuma.

The program of the day is set to include a roundtable discussion on Breast Cancer Awareness revolving around access to primary health care, screening and access to treatment, care and support and women advocacy.

It is said that it will also discuss challenges women face on a daily, access to health and wellness information as well as words of encouragement from prominent guests who have fought the cancer battle.

