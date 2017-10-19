Tobeka Madiba-Zuma hosts roundtable on Breast Cancer Awareness

South Africa’s First will host a roundtable discussion on Breast Cancer Awareness.
The roundtable which is scheduled for Saturday at the Destiny Exclusive Hotel is in partnership with the Tobeka Madiba Zuma Foundation, Mrs Sinazo Masina and Amon Ngulele Zone (Ward15).
In respect of the breast cancer month, The Tobeka Madiba Zuma Foundation together with Mrs Sinazo Masina and Amon Ngulele Zone (Ward15) will be hosting a round table academic discussion around issues on the access to cancer treatment,access to medical attention and access to screening, palliative care and support. The roundtable's discussion goal is for it's presenters to raise questions and find answers to where we are? Where we are going? And how do we get there? The Foundation appreciates all who support its various initiatives and believe that with your help, we will not be limited to fighting Cancer/HIV/AIDS and TB – but further fighting for every birthday threatened in every community. Each person who shares in our vision will take pride in knowing that they will be working towards creating a world where chronic diseases will no longer threaten our loved ones or rob anyone of another birthday. You will benefit by contributing to a healthier population and workforce which will help to take the country forward and in turn grow our economy. #tmzfoundation #breastcancerawareness #breastcancer #womenshealth #pink #showcancerthedoor
Ahead of the event, Madiba-Zuma stated that as the country we need to further mainstream and create a dialogue about issues affecting women as well as empower them in all areas of their lives.
“The aim is to create cancer awareness with the focus on prevention, diagnosis and treatment. And also people need to be educated about screening to avoid the quick spread of cancer in their bodies,” said Madiba-Zuma.
The program of the day is set to include a roundtable discussion on Breast Cancer Awareness revolving around access to primary health care, screening and access to treatment, care and support and women advocacy.
It is said that it will also discuss challenges women face on a daily, access to health and wellness information as well as words of encouragement from prominent guests who have fought the cancer battle.
-TNA Reporter