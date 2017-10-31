Ladysmith mass shooting leaves 10 dead

A mass shooting believed to be taxi violence related has left 10 dead on the N11 near Ladysmith, KwaZulu-Natal on Tuesday morning.

It is reported that the shooting took place at the Matiwaneskop N11 intersection and a private security vehicle linked to the Klipriver taxi association was ambushed and five people who were inside the vehicle died.

Just In: Deputy chairperson of a taxi association and his 4 bodyguards ambushed this morning on the N11 in Ladysmith, KZN. Five more people died during the incident. — Khanyisani Dlomo (@KhanyisaniDlomo) October 31, 2017

Colonel Thembeka Mbele stated that the incident happened just after 7 am in the morning.

“The Deputy Chairperson of a taxi association was travelling in his bakkie with his four bodyguards when they were ambushed by unknown suspects who fired several shots towards them,” said Mbele

It is believed that during the shooting, the Klipriver Taxi Association vehicle collided with a taxi.

“The bakkie lost control and collided with an oncoming taxi which is believed that it was carrying staff members. Five people from the taxi died due to the collision”.

