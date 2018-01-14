Lakmal named Sri Lanka vice-captain for Test squad

Sri Lanka have named Suranga Lakmal vice-captain for the upcoming two-match Test series in Bangladesh, the island’s cricket board said Sunday.

Lakmal, 30, replaces Lahiru Thirimanne, who was dropped from the squad after Chandika Hathurusingha took over as head coach last month.

Dinesh Chandimal remains captain for the Test series, which follows a one-day international tournament with Bangladesh and Zimbabwe.

Sri Lanka Cricket last week announced Angelo Mathews would return as skipper for limited-overs cricket ahead of the 2019 World Cup, just six months after he stepped down from the post.

Mathews had quit last July amid repeated bouts of injury but says he is fit to return.

Sri Lanka’s 16-member squad for the Test series: Dinesh Chandimal (captain), Suranga Lakmal (vice captain), Dimuth Karunaratne, Angelo Mathews, Danushka Gunathilaka, Kusal Mendis, Dhananjaya de Silva, Niroshan Dickwella, Roshen Silva, Rangana Herath, Dilruwan Perera, Dushmantha Chameera, Lakshan Sandakan, Akila Dananjaya, Lahiru Gamage and Lahiru Kumara.

-AFP