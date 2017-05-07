Land claim is a court order

An agreement between the Tharfield land claimants and the Amazizi land claimants in Peddie was made an order of the court by the Land Claims Court sitting in Port Alfred Magistrate’s court.

Judge Yasmine Shanaaz Meer, assisted by two assessors, accepted the draft agreement between the two parties and made it an order of the court.

She, however, pointed out that once a final agreement between the two land claimants groups was submitted to the court, it would be made a final order by the Land Claims Court.

The latest agreement between Amazizi and the Tharfield land claimants heralds a new dawn in the triangular Peddie land claims involving Amazizi, Prudoe and Tharfield that has been dragging on for more than a decade.

The That field community has agreed to give the Amazizi land claimants one of the five farms that were contested.

The Peddie land claim, which involves three warring communities, is one of the Eastern Cape province’s biggest land claims, covering 85 farms over 43 700ha.

The dispute has for many years failed to be resolved because the various parties could not settle their differences on the claimed land. The Amazizi community lodged their land claim first in 1990 and the Prudoe community followed suit and staked a claim over 27 farms.

The Tharfield were the last claimants when they said 10 of the farms being claimed by Amazizi were theirs. The land covers a vast area between the Fish River and Mpekweni and also between Bira and Mgwalana near Port Alfred.

Several lawyers representing the various parties, including Rural Development and Land Reform Minister Gugile Nkwinti and the Fish River Sun, appeared on behalf of their clients.

During the proceedings on Thursday, the court heard that the chairperson of the Prudoe land claim committee, Gladman Tom, had a white grandmother, hence the family had Tom as a surname. Replying to a question from advocate Viwe Notshe for the Amazizi community, Tom told the court that his family had originally come from Lady Frere before they settled in the Peddie area.

They did not have a Xhosa surname because they had adopted their white grandmother’s surname, was why they did not have a Xhosa surname.

In another development, the advocate representing the minister, advocate Thandi Norman, asked Tom why he spent 40 minutes informing the court about the differences between the Xhosas, Gqunukhwebes and Mfengus.

The senior counsel subsequently referred to the teachings of the black consciousness movement of Steve Biko.

She reminded Tom that the apartheid regime used the divide and rule strategy against black people which Biko, together with Tom’s brother, had so vehemently fought against during the black liberation struggle.

The Prudoe land claim committee chairman had no response to the advocate’s line of questioning. Tom told the court that the Prudoe land claimants were against the idea of having their claim combined with that of Amazizi because his community wanted to pursue commercial farming on their restored land and “not to create a squatter camp”.

He told the court that the Prudoe people were Xhosas of the Gqunukhwebe stock while the Amazizi community comprise of Amamfengu (Fingos).

He said the Prudoe land claimants had already lined up a developer, Khulisani Development, which would assist them with their envisaged commercial farming. Pressed further by advocate Norman, he said payment arrangements with the developers had not yet been finalised.

The developers had not been offered a piece of the restored land by the Prudoe land claimants, he said.

He identified the directors of Khulisani Developers as a Mr Du Toit and a Mr Mfenyana. Earlier Prof Geoff Peires gave evidence to the fact that the history of the area involving the claimed land was written by the colonialists “for their own purposes”.

He gave evidence as to the nature of the agreements made by the various parties from the earliest available records. He told the court that the name “fingo” was a derogatory term given to people who fled the Shaka wars and came to the Eastern Cape.

These people had assisted the British in their battles against the Xhosas during the frontier wars and were subsequently allocated land by the colonial conquerors. The case continues today.

Mtobeli Mxotwa

Mtobeli Mxotwa writes for the department of rural development and land reform