Last respects paid to Masilela

FRIENDS, fans, colleagues and industry peers gathered at Hope Restoration Ministries in Kempton Park to pay their last respects to Rhythm City actor Dumi Masilela, who died after a botched hijacking in Tembisa last week.

Masilela’s memorial service was attended by the who’s who of South Africa’s acting fraternity, among them Percy Vilakazi, Siphiwe Mtshali, Mduduzi Mabaso and Clement Maosa. Speaker after speaker spoke of Masilela’s gentlemanly qualities.

Fellow actor Mduduzi Mabaso moved the audience with his impassioned tribute to his cast-mate. Head of e.tv Ziyanda Mngomezulu sent her deepest condolences to Masilela, whom he described as humble.

“We did not lose just an actor but a dear friend and a talented actor. He quickly became a firm favourite with fans.

“He shared a passion for music and sportsman and actor but a great and humble human being, who was a pleasure to work with. He will be dearly missed and may God be with you in this time of need,” Mngomezulu said.

Fellow cast member Siphiwe Mtshali acknowledged Masilela’s multiple gifts as a soccer player, singer and actor.

“He was unstoppable as he was gifted in soccer, music and acting and we are all witness to his tremendous talents,” Mtshali said.

The Skeem Saam actor Maoso said he was impressed by his unshakable faith and his love for his wife Simphiwe Ngema.

“He had so much love and as a Christian I found a brother and someone I could talk to and share my personal life with. I was also inspired by the kind of love he had for his wife Simphiwe. He was far ahead spiritually and spoke in parables which made me confused. He

would ask us to pray in the car before we went anywhere.”

Explaining how Dumi came to join Rhythm City, scriptwriter Percy Vilakazi said: “We had to find a ladies’ man. Before the search began, Dumi was at that time competing on Idols SA and he immediately caught my eye.

He had just been voted off Idols and coincidentally an industry friend sent me his number saying he was going to be a star.

“Later after he made the cut in auditions, Dumi thanked me for placing him in Rhythm City. He walked in God’s will and I don’t think he would have thrived had it not been for Rhythm City.”

Meanwhile, Kalawa Jazzmee friends Jairus “Jakarumba” Nkwe, Mahoota Zynne Sibika and Eugene Mthethwa of Trompies were among those who gathered at Rabasotho Hall in Tembisa to pay their last respects to kwaito singer Anthony “Tsekeleke” Motaung in celebratory memorial service.

Motaung died in Vosloorus on August 1 after a battle with diabetes. Nkwe, who performed at the service, said his friend loved to dance and made him laugh whenever they travelled

together.

-Siyabonga Sithole