Latest Star Wars instalment soars in worldwide box office estimates

“Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” crossed the $500 million mark globally this weekend to claim the top spot on the official worldwide weekend box office estimates for the weekend of December 25, 2016.

According to measurement firm comScore, the Disney sci-fi blockbuster raked in a whopping US$111.5 million after just 12 days in theaters, easily beating runners-up “Sing” — the latest animated production from Universal (US$62.3 million), and Multiple’s “See You Tomorrow ” (US$37.9 million).

“Dangal” by UTV Motion Pictures and “Railroad Tigers” from Multiple Chinese Distributors rounded out the top five this weekend, at US$29.6 million and US $29.1 million respectively. “The Great Wall” (US$26.0 million), “Assassin’s Creed” (US$23.6 million),

“Moana” (US$22.3 million), “Master” (US$18.1 million), and Sony’s sci-fi contender “Passengers” (US$14.8 million) were also in the top 10.

“Why Him” by 20th Century Fox and “Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them” by Warner Bros. lagged behind the rest on US$13.2 million and US$10.9 million.

Commenting on the results, comScore’s Senior Media Analyst Paul Dergarabedian said the results from “Rogue One” were impressive.

“Disney’s ‘Rogue One: A Star Wars Story’ crossed the $500 million mark globally this weekend after just 12 days in theaters with $523.8 million impressively on the books thus far.”

