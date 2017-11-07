Learners protest outside court over school transport

Learners in Kwazulu-Natal represented by the Equal Education (EE), the movement of learners fighting for equality and quality in the education system protested outside the Pietermaritzburg High Court on Tuesday.

The court was hearing lawyers representing the learners in a case which was launched by the Equal Education movement who are demanding that the KwaZulu-Natal provincial government must provide scholar transport for them.

The movement says that they want the court to declare that the failure to provide transport for the learners of 12 Nquthu schools violates the constitutionality right to a basic education.

“For the KwaZulu-Natal Department of Transport and Education to reconsider their refusal of scholar transport to the 12 schools and explain what steps will be taken to fix the situation and by when,” said the Equal Education movement.

Today S27 joins @equal_education in PMB to force the KZN govt to provide scholar transport to learners in the province #LongWalkToSchool pic.twitter.com/XGAFxLkU3o — SECTION27 (@SECTION27news) November 7, 2017

The movement says that a number of learners in the province walk for hours to schools and are left vulnerable to sexual assault crimes.

Meanwhile, the movement has labeled as an excuse that “the KZN Department of Education and the Transport Department are refusing to provide scholar transport to 7 of the 12 schools claiming that they do not have the money to do so.”

The learners who were outside the court removed their shoes in protest for scholar transport.

Speaking outside the court, Samu Kunene from EE movement called on the Minister of Basic Education Angie Motshekga to recognize the plight of the pupils and come to their rescue.

[RIGHT NOW] Equalisers have gathered outside the PMB High Court ahead of #ScholarTransport court case #LongWalkToSchool pic.twitter.com/oEP68oovXR — Equal Education (@equal_education) November 7, 2017

The failure by prov & national govt depts to provide #ScholarTransport for learners violates their right to basic edu #LongWalkToSchool pic.twitter.com/Ud1Z2gsH85 — Equal Education (@equal_education) November 7, 2017

